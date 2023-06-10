Whoopi Goldberg is "really p***** off" with Blizzard.

The 67-year-old actress took to social meida on Wednesday (07.06.23) to acknowledge that while there are a "a lot of terrible things happening right now", she is still furious with the gaming company because they have not released her favourite game onto her favourite platform.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Hey y'all, I know there's a lot of terrible things happening in the world but what I'm about to tell you is not on any scale like that. This is me venting about my favourite game 'Diablo', which has been taken off of Apple. I use Apple computers, it's what I always use to play 'Diablo', it's my favourite gaming system and I like doing it on my computer. And suddenly now 'Diablo 4' is not available to me ON my Apple computer. Blizzard Entertainment, this is Whoopi, you know much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play, allow us to play on the Apple! Take Diablo 4 and let us do it and have a great time! When you do the next launch, then you can say to everybody 'We're not gonna have you playing if you're an Apple person who is not gonna change to something else. I'm telling you, this really p***** me off!" '

The 'Sister Act' star went on to add that she was so exited to play the next instalment of the action role-playing dungeon game

"I love my gams so let me keep my 4. Tell me next time, say 'We're done' on Apple but let me have this one because you got me so excited for it. That's all I'm asking. And if you don't get it, don't listen to me. Don't spend time telling me how stupid I am talking about it. This is what is p****** me off. These are the little things that irritate the hell out of me! See ya!"