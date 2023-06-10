Takeoff's mother is suing the Houson venue where he was killed.

Seven months after Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, ( real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards Bowling in November 2022 and his mother Titania Davenport has now filed a negligence lawsuit against the bowling alley.

Her lawsuit, filed at the Texas district court, claims that defendants were informed the event required extra security and it “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff]".

According to Variety, the lawsuit adds: "Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime. Moreover, in addition to prior crimes, Defendants negligently failed to take necessary and unique precautions due to the specific event and the attendees. Specifically, Defendants knew that based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime. Defendants negligently represented proper security would be in place, when in fact none was; this caused many people to come to the event without concern.”

Titania, who manages her son’s estate, is looking for more than $1 million in monetary relief and a trial by jury for damages.

Meanwhile, the man accused of fatally shooting Takeoff was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Texas in May.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in December on suspicion of firing the fatal shots and he is now facing a trial.

Clark's attorney, Carl Moore, has insisted his client will be found innocent by a jury, saying: "Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof.

"When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses - where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt - we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty."

The Migos rapper was partying with his uncle and bandmate Quavo before he was fatally shot in the head and back outside the Houston bowling alley on November 1 at around 2.30am,

Police later stated the star was unarmed and was an innocent bystander when he was hit by gunfire. Two other people were injured in the shooting, but they survived.