Kelly Brook loves the language barrier between herself and her husband.

The 42-year-old presenter tied the knot with Jeremy Parisi, 37, who is fluent in Italian and French, in 2022 and while the language barrier originally bothered her, she doesn't care about it anymore.

She told The Sun newspaper: "We're a pretty traditional, normal couple. The only unconventional thing about us is the language barrier. English is his third language after French and Italian, so he uses abstract English.

"It's always quite comical. It's mad... I didn't like that we didn't speak the same language but I now love it. I find him hilarious. He puts weird words with weird things.

"For someone who works in communications, who spends their life talking for a living, I don't ever hear anyone talk the way he talks. I never know what's going to come out of his mouth next."

Kelly previously revealed their relationship has changed since tying the knot.

She told The Sun: "We have been together for a long time but being married changed things. For us, we definitely think more as a couple when it comes to the future and everything.

"Everything has blended together more. We are now in it for the long haul. Not that I wasn't before but it feels more, 'Oh we are really doing this now'."

And, Kelly says she and Jeremy have a great balance in their relationship.

She told The Mirror: "I've found someone who can keep up with me and the lifestyle that I love.

"It's the combination of having a very exciting life but also having moments where it's nice to stay home, watch Netflix and walk the dog. It's getting that balance."