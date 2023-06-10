Josh Hartnett has "never been great at celebrity".

The 44-year-old actor shot to international stardom with a string of high-profile movie roles in the late 90s, but Josh has never felt comfortable with his celebrity status.

He told The Independent: "I think actors now have more of an expectation to promote themselves in a certain way, or understand who they are to the public and foster that. I’ve never been great at celebrity.

"Promoting a movie? There’s not gonna be one person who says I’m great at that part. I’m not very good at creating an image."

Despite this, Josh believes that the movie industry has changed markedly over recent years.

The actor - who previously starred in 'Pearl Harbor' and 'Black Hawk Down' - explained: "There’s no reliance on ‘the movie star’ like there was in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

"Box office was paramount in business back then, and if you were someone they considered an asset in that sense, you were expected to do a certain thing. They were very precious about that, and there were a lot of people trying to keep me in a box."

Josh initially found it hard to strike a healthy work-life balance.

The movie star also described fame as a "a full-time job" and conceded that he struggled to cope with the pressures of stardom.

Josh - who is married to actress Tamsin Egerton - shared: "You weren’t allowed to really be yourself. There was no time for family or friends or any of that normal stuff.

"Plenty of actors have found that work-life balance, but I found it hard and I really sought it. People thought I was nuts. Like why not just kiss the brass ring?"