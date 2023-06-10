Selena Gomez struggles to find a "consistent" balance in her life.

The 30-year-old star has enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a pop star - but Selena has also been forced to accept that her lifestyle will never be perfectly balanced.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress told The Wrap: "I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle.

"The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important.

"This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.

"Maybe when I get older, I’ll be different, but who I am - my work ethic, my life - is this: the hustle. And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people."

Last year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she's prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love.

The brunette beauty remains determined to find love, despite her previous setbacks.

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armour if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."