Selena Gomez initially felt "terrified" about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The 30-year-old actress stars alongside Steve, 77, and Martin, 73, on 'Only Murders in the Building', and Selena has revealed that she previously felt anxious about working with them.

The brunette beauty told The Wrap: "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills.

"I hope to be as funny as they are one day. They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply.

"I guess comedy comes quite naturally for me, but it’s also helping me become more confident in approaching other roles that might be very different."

Selena has loved working with the veteran stars on the hit comedy-drama series.

The actress explained that they've helped to create a very positive atmosphere on set.

She said: "We’re constantly laughing on set. And I think that is coming from the top, meaning Steve and Marty really make sure that they are coming from a place of joy. They just want everyone to laugh.

"Like, they get so happy when there’s a camera guy behind the camera just moving their body because they can’t laugh out loud. It is the best feeling to make someone laugh. It truly is. It’s awesome. So they’re constantly doing jokes.

"I’m picking on them, they’re picking on me. Even in the morning, just walking into hair and make-up, sometimes I’ll just look at Steve and laugh. And then he’ll laugh because he knows I’m just laughing at him just being him. It’s ridiculous. Both of us."