Riley Keough thinks she's been "really lucky" in her acting career.

The 34-year-old star loves the challenge of acting, but she's always wanted to direct and write as well.

The actress - who starred in the hit drama series 'Daisy Jones and the Six' - told the BBC: "With acting, I just got really lucky. I booked my first audition and that lit a fire under me to continue.

"But had I had the opportunity, at the age of 18, to direct, maybe it would have gone in a different direction.

"I love writing too. I'll write for anyone who would have me if they don't have deadlines. I'm a bit of a stream of consciousness kind of gal."

Despite her acting success, Riley and her 'War Pony' co-director Gina Gammell have struggled to find funding for their new drama movie.

The actress-turned-director thinks women are still facing barriers within the film industry.

She said: "There's a lot of talk and I think there's some great effort, but I don't know if the people who are making those decisions are totally there yet.

"I don't know if some have caught up on the concepts that women can be in positions of power and can be trusted."

Riley has also thanked the film's financiers for believing in her "vision".

She explained: "You have two females making their first feature with a completely indigenous cast of, quote unquote, no value in terms of the marketplace and no movie stars.

"We see this a lot because Gina and I have a production company and we see the money that's given to men versus women, first-time filmmaker or not. And it's really an issue still. At the end of the day, we had wonderful financiers who understood the vision and came together and supported us, but prior to that it was really depressing, you know."