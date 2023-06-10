Eva Longoria believes Hollywood has always defined "what a hero is".

The 48-year-old star has directed a new biopic called 'Flamin' Hot', which is based on the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and Eva hopes that it will help to challenge stereotypes surrounding the Mexican-American community.

The actress-turned-director - who was born in Texas to Mexican parents - told the 'Backstage' podcast: "I think there's obviously stereotypes that have been about our community for so long, but also because we don't get many movies like this.

"I had the opportunity to create a hero and I wanted him to look like Richard Montanez. I wanted him to be brown. I wanted him to sound like my dad. And I want our community specifically to be able to look up onscreen and go, 'Wow, that guy did all that'."

Earlier this month, Eva revealed that she could really relate to the movie's storyline.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette for 'Entertainment Tonight', Eva shared: "This story resonated with me because this story is my story. Not the desire to have more, but to be more."

Eva has enjoyed huge success during the course of her career, and she feels particularly proud of herself for overcoming the odds.

The actress - who shot to global stardom as Gabrielle Solis in 'Desperate Housewives' - said: "It's not just being the underdog, or a rags-to-riches story. This is a story about when people underestimate you - not only as a person, but as a community."

Eva has also relished the experience of directing the film.

She explained: "This has been the best filming experience of my life, because what we're shooting, the story that we're telling is so important."