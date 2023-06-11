Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have got married.

The couple - who have been romantically linked since 2017 but only went public with their relationship at the Screen Actors Guild awards in February 2022 - have confirmed they have tied the knot in New York, with the 'King Kong' actress sharing a photo of them beaming outside what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse, with the 54-year-old star clutching a bouquet of white flowers.

Naomi simply captioned her Instagram post: "Hitched!"

Among the first to comment on the photo were the 'Diana' star's former partner Liev Schrieber, the father of her sons Sasha, 15, and 14-year-old Kai.

He wrote: "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!! (sic)"

She also shared some pictures on her Instagram Story, calling Billy "Hubby" in one, and in another, explained her flowers were "from the deli".

Naomi's post on Saturday (10.06.23) came a day after Page Six shared photos of her in the same Oscar de la Renta dress and 54-year-old Billy - who has William, 19, with Mary Louise Parker - in a blue suit arriving back to their apartment, wearing matching wedding rings.

In April, Naomi dodged questions about being engaged to 'The Morning Show' actor when she was quizzed over the huge diamond she was sporting on her ring finger.

'Today' host Hoda Kotb exclaimed: "My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful."

Her guest simply smiled and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

Billy previously explained he tries to keep his personal life private because he thinks it is better for his acting for people to not know too much about him.

The 'Stanford Prison Experiment' star said in 2018: “I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life.

“I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”