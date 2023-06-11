Jennifer Lawrence 'totally' wants Hunger Games return

2023/06/11 08:00 (BST)

Jennifer Lawrence is "totally" open to return to 'The Hunger Games'.

The 32-year-old actress became a household name after portraying Katniss Everdeen in all four movies in the franchise - which were released between 2012 and 2015 - and she admitted she'd be delighted to ask to reprise the role once again.

Asked about the possibility during a Zoom interview with Variety, she said: “Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.

"My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

In November, a prequel movie, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', will be released but Jennifer is not part of the cast.

But the actress can next be seen in 'No Hard Feelings' as a 32-year-old Uber driver who is hired by a wealthy couple to seduce their 19-year-old son to help him gain confidence before heading off to college in exchange for a car.

And when her younger co-star, 21-year-old Andrew Barth Feldman was asked if he remembered seeing Jennifer in 'The Hunger Games' for the first time, she joked: “You probably weren’t even born."

But the actor heaped praise on the Oscar-winning star's performance.

He said: “I was probably about 10 years old. I read the books and then the movies came out and it was a phenomenon. I watched them recently just for fun and I did text [Jennifer] when it was happening.

"Those movies are so good. That whole genre didn’t exist yet. Nor did we know that genre of film incorporate such a huge and truthful and beautiful performance from Jen.”

His co-star quipped: “I can’t believe you could read when you were 10.”

