Rob Savage feels "amazed" that 'The Boogeyman' was awarded PG-13 status.

The director has confessed to being surprised that the supernatural horror film wasn't given a stricter content rating.

He told Bloody-Disgusting.com: "We ended up pushing in this weird Lovecraftian body horror place that I’m still amazed we got away with in a PG-13 movie.

"But that was our attempt. It was our attempt to honour the story, which ends with some skin-peeling grizzlies; and hint at this cosmic horror beyond what we see on screen."

Rob also confessed that 'The Boogeyman' was unlike any of his previous projects.

The filmmaker - whose previous film credits include 'Host' and 'Dashcam' - explained: "The parts that I was really having to learn on the job, it was more towards the end of the movie, the action-horror beats.

"I’d never done anything with, I mean, I guess a bit in 'Dashcam', but again, it’s like found footage, so it’s a different beast. But that kind of more physical aspect of the creature, especially when it’s an entirely CG creation like our monster was. Wrestling with this thing.

"We had a 3D-printed creature head that I had on a stick, like a pantomime horse, and I’d be running at the actors screaming."

Rob wasn't entirely sure whether the movie would turn out to be a success or not.

However, the director admitted to doing his "homework" before the cameras started rolling.

He said: "I was shooting all the angles, and I’d story-boarded the whole thing, but it’s very hard to know if that’s going to come together until you see it with the creature.

"But the stuff that was useful was the first two-thirds of this movie; I looked at it more as a haunted house movie. I wanted to not see very much of this creature.

"I wanted you to feel very unsafe anytime there was darkness in the frame or a doorway, and a lot of that was playing in the same ballpark as 'Host'. So, I felt like I’d done my homework there."