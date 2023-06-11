Sony's boss has vowed to "take on" the "challenges" of cloud gaming.

The PlayStation maker's chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida has admitted there are lots of "technical difficulties" with regard to running video games on remote servers and streaming them directly to a user's device, but it's not given up on the model.

He told the Financial Times: “I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high.

“So there will be challenges to cloud gaming, but we want to take on those challenges.”

Sony could go down the route of using AI agent GT Sophy to help tackle the latency issues.

Yoshida also said: “The dark time for cloud gaming had been an issue for Microsoft as well as Google, but it was meaningful that we were able to use those [quieter] hours for AI learning."

Yoshida's comments come after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) voted to block Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The body raised concerns that its games such as 'Call of Duty' could become Xbox Cloud Gaming exclusives.