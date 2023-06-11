Pink embarrassed her daughter by running around naked.

The 43-year-old pop superstar is married to former motorcycle racer Carey Hart, 47, and has Willow, 12, as well as six-year-old son Jameson with him and revealed that she decided to run round in her birthday suit to declare "freedom", leaving her eldest mortified.

Speaking live on stage at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday (10.06.23), she told the crowd: "Actually, yesterday, me and the kids went running round naked outside because we forgot our clothes in the other room, and we didn't have any clothes. And me and Jameson were like 'Ahhh! This is awesome! Freedom!' But I heard Willow go 'Why does our family have to do stuff like this?' We'd never done that!"

The 'Don't Let Me Get Me' hitmaker arrived in Tyne and Wear as part of her Summer Carnival Tour and after entering the stage from up a height through a giant pair of lips, she opened her show with her 2001 hit 'Get the Party Started' before working her way through other classics such as 'Who Knew', 'Just Like a Pill' and 'What About Us'.

The Grammy Award-winning star donned a series of summer-themed pink outfits during the high-energy show, which saw her perform acrobatics and experiment with various dances before slowing things down completely to perform a rendition of Bob Dylan classic 'Make You Feel My Love' whilst seated at a hot pink piano and was even joined by her daughter during 'Cover Me In Sunshine'.

Things took a more poignant turn when Pink - whose real name is Alecia Moore - introduced the track 'When I Get There' from her latest album 'Trustfall', which she had written in memory of her father Jim - who died in 2021 at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer - and she urged the crowd to think about their loved ones.

She said: "This song is not funny. We've all lost people and I miss my dad so...call the people you love while you can."

Pink soon lifted the tone once again as she worked her way through newer songs 'Runaway', 'Trustfall' and 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' before wrapping things up with smash hit 'So What' whilst flying spectacularly around the 48,000 seater venue.

In the UK, Pink's Summer Carnival Tour will also visit Villa Park in Birmingham on June 13 and BST Hyde Park in London on June 24 and 25.

The show will also Europe across the summer and finish up in Los Angeles in October before resuming in Australia in February 2024.

SETLIST:

1. ‘Get the Party Started‘

2. ‘Raise Your Glass‘

3. ‘Who Knew‘

4. ‘Just Like a Pill‘

5. ‘Try‘

6. ‘What About Us‘

7. ‘Turbulence’

8. ‘Make You Feel My Love‘

9. ‘Just Give Me a Reason‘

10. ‘Fuckin' Perfect‘

11. ‘Just Like Fire‘ (contains elements of ‘Heartbreaker‘)

12. ‘Please Don't Leave Me‘

13. ‘Cover Me in Sunshine‘

14. ‘Kids in Love’

15. ‘When I Get There’

16. ‘I Am Here’

17. ‘Irrelevant‘

18. ‘No Ordinary Love‘

19. ‘Runaway’

20. ‘Trustfall‘

21. ‘Blow Me (One Last Kiss)‘

22. ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again‘

23. ‘Last Call’

24. ‘So What‘