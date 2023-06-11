Lil Wayne’s memory is so bad he can’t remember his songs.

The rapper, 40, who was stricken with seizures in 2013 and 2017, added he is grateful he has a creative mind that lets him keep producing new work, even if he can’t recall what he’s done.

He told Rolling Stone: “I don’t know ‘Tha Carter III’, ‘Tha Carter II’, ‘Tha Carter One’ from ‘Tha Carter IV’.

“And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me (about) such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.”

The singer – real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr – added his projects hold “no significance” to him “at all” as he doesn’t remember them, and sad he doesn’t recall when his albums came out.

He admitted: “That’s how much I don’t know.”

Stressing how he is thankful for his constant creativity and output, he went on:

“I work every day, bro – every single day. And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse.

“I believe (God) blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give (me) an amazing memory to remember this amazing s***.”

Revealing how he has no plans to slow down, the rapper added: “The motivation isn’t to show them that I’m still that dude, which I am.

“The motivation is to show them why I’m still that dude. That’s the motivation, because I want (new rappers) to hopefully get something from that and they continue to still be whoever the dude or woman they are.”

Dad-of-four Wayne’s health issues include a battle with epilepsy from childhood, and according to Rolling Stone was forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas in 2017 after he suffered multiple seizures.

The rapper, said to be dating model Denise Bidot, 36, was reportedly found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room at the time and was hospitalised in 2013 after suffering fits.

The Los Angeles Times reported at the time many believed at the time Wayne’s use of the recreational drug ‘sizzurp’, which is usually mixed with cough syrup, may have been behind the episode.