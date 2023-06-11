Lily-Rose Depp is at the centre of calls to be “protected” after shooting her raunchy role in ‘The Idol’.

The 24-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis is currently on screens playing singer on HBO’s latest shock show, which sees her suffer a breakdown and get caught up in the clutches of Tedros, a modern-day cult leader played by The Weeknd, 33, who is also the show’s creator along with ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson, 35.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six about their fears Lily-Rose could end up being typecast in X-rated roles in the wake of the show: “Lily has to be protected, that is the most important thing.

“Aside from the fact whether ‘The Idol’ is good or merely torture porn.”

Another Hollywood production source told Page Six: “She’s still so young and impressionable… she says she feels empowered, but she has two men in charge (The Weeknd and Sam) telling her what to do.”

The second episode of ‘The Idol’ aired on Sunday (11.06.23) night, and a guest who saw it at Cannes last month told Page Six: “The second episode is almost worse (than the first.)

“There’s this uncomfortable scene where (The Weeknd’s character) orders (Jocelyn) to do certain things and then a very graphic sex act

“It’s all very porny … most people in the audience were shocked.”

Lily-Rose, who is dating New Jersey rapper 070 Shake, 25, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, has faced criticism from some for showing too much flesh in ‘The Idol’, with The Hollywood Reporter saying: “Rarely does a scene go by without the camera showing flashes of her breasts or a**.”

Lily previously defended the show’s explicit scenes and creator Sam against accusations he has turned his new drama into “torture porn and a rape fantasy”, according to insiders who spoke to Rolling Stone for an exposé featuring anonymous interviews with those working on the series.

She said at the Cannes Film Festival about her rising singer star character: “Jocelyn is a born and bred performer – and I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life… I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her.

“I was given the privilege of being really involved in the creation of this character and the ins and outs of how she expresses herself.”