'Leopoldstadt' playwright Sir Tom Stoppard broke his own record and the first-ever non-binary stars won acting prizes at Sunday's (11.06.23) history-making Tony Awards.

The former earned his fifth Best Play trophy for the family drama about Jewish identity at Broadway's biggest bash at the United Palace Theatre in New York City, continuing his reign as the most-awarded recipient of the prize.

Stoppard, 85, previously picked up the award for 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead', 'Travesties', 'The Real Thing', and 'The Coast of Utopia'.

The star-studded bash, which was non-scripted this year due to the Writer's Guild of America strike, also saw Alex Newell and J Harrison Ghee become the first openly non-binary stars to take home acting prizes.

Alex was named Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for 'Shucked' and J Harrison scooped Best Actor in a Musical for 'Some Like It Hot'.

Alex, 30, gave an inspiring speech to those who are letting their gender identity, sexuality, or ethnicity hold them back from achieving their dreams.

They said: "Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here as a queer non-binary fat Black lil baby from Massachusetts.

“To anyone that thinks they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

J Harrison, 33, struggled to hold back their tears as they admitted: “For every trans, non-binary, gender nonconforming human who was ever told you couldn’t be seen, this is for you."

Both stars chose to be nominated under the Actor categories as the Tonys continue to use gendered categories.

Elsewhere, 'Parade' director Michael Arden's speech was censored by broadcaster CBS as he used a homophobic slur to hit back at those who trolled him for being gay.

After scooping Best Direction of a Musical for the show, which is a dramatisation of the 1913 murder trial of Jewish-American Leo Frank, Michael said: “And to our beautiful trans, non-binary, queer youth, know that your queerness is what makes you beautiful and powerful,” he said. “Everyone in this room sees you and needs you and will fight alongside you and we will win.”

“Growing up, I was called the F-word more times than I can remember.

“And all I can say is that now I’m a f***** with a Tony.”

British actress Jodie Comer, 30, won her first-ever Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Play for 'Prima Facie', for which she already earned an Olivier Award for playing the role in London's West End.

Elsewhere, 'Kimberly Akimbo' was crowned Best Musical.

The show kicked off with host Ariana DeBose delivering an unscripted musical monologue due to the writer's strike to show solidarity with the strikers protesting for better pay.

An abridged list of the Tony Awards 2023 winners:

'Kimberly Akimbo' - Best Musical

'Leopoldstadt' - Best Play

'Parade' - Best Revival of a Musical

'Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog' - Best Revival of a Play

'Kimberly Akimbo', David Linsay-Abaire - Best Book of a Musical

'Kimberly Akimbo', Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire - Best Original Score

Sean Hayes ('Good Night, Oscar') - Best Actor in a Play

J. Harrison Ghee ('Some Like It Hot') - Best Actor in a Musical

Victoria Clark ('Kimberly Akimbo') - Best Actress in a Musical

Jodie Comer ('Prima Facie') - Best Actress in a Play

Alex Newell ('Shucked') - Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan ('Kimberly Akimbo') - Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Brandon Uranowitz ('Leopoldstadt') - Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter ('Some Like It Hot') - Best Orchestrations

Miriam Silverman ('The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window') - Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Patrick Marber ('Leopoldstadt') - Best Direction of a Play

Casey Nicholaw ('Some Like It Hot') - Best Choreography

Michael Arden ('Parade') - Best Direction of a Musical