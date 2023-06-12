Jodie Comer gushed that starring in 'Prima Facie' on Broadway has been her "greatest honour" as she was crowned Best Leading Actress in a Play at the Tony Awards 2023.

The 'Killing Eve' star, 30, beat Jessica Chastain ('A Doll's House') to the prize for her role as lawyer Tessa, whose view of the legal system changes after she is sexually assaulted.

In an emotional speech on stage at the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan on Sunday night (11.06.23), Jodie said: "This has been my greatest honour, and it continues to be these three weeks left."

On her character, she told reporters backstage: "For me, the distinction is that she’s in control of the whole narrative and the execution of telling the story, and I was really moved by that.

"And that's why I think it resonates so deeply with people: that you’re experiencing every moment with her."

The inspiring role has seen Jodie receive messages from survivors of abuse.

She shared: "The letters we get on a weekly basis from hundreds of women, saying very clearly what this play has done for them.

"We see firsthand the effect this play is having. Not every job is like this, and we just savour every second."

Jessica Hecht ('Summer, 1976') and Audra McDonald ('Ohio State Murders') were also nominated for the prize.

Jodie previously performed the show in London's West End and won a Laurence Olivier Award for the role earlier this year.