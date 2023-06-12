Directing Flamin' Hot was super empowering, says Eva Longoria

2023/06/12 08:00 (BST)

Eva Longoria found directing 'Flamin' Hot' to be a "super empowering" experience.

The 48-year-old star feels proud to have helmed the new biopic, which is based on the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Discussing her experience of directing the film, Eva told The New Yorker: "It was super empowering and scary at the same time.

"I think you can’t expand and grow unless you’re in awkward situations, unless you’re in situations that scare you. I was prepared for it. I was like, 'Oh, I’m so nervous about making the right decision.' But I was confident in my vision. And so it was this balance, every day, this heartbeat in my throat, and a little bit of faking it till you make it."

Eva felt compelled to make the movie after reading about the film's central character.

The actress-turned-director - who was born in Texas to Mexican parents - explained: "My agent sent me the script and I read it and I was, like, 'He’s Mexican American? I’m Mexican American! How do I not know the story? Everybody should know the story - it’s an amazing story!'

"So I thought he looked like a hero in a corporate American environment where you don’t usually see brown people. And so I was, like, 'Oh, gosh, this is a story we should all know. And this is a story I have to tell.' And then I fought to get the job to direct it.

"My agent was, like, 'You’ll never get this, but you should try because I think it’s right up your alley.' And it was, it was!"

