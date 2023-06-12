Kristin Davis isn't going to "waste [her] energy" on the rumoured rift between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 58-year-old actress - who previously starred alongside Kim, 66, and Sarah, 58, in 'Sex and the City' - wishes she could "fix" the divide between the pair but has insisted she's powerless in the situation.

Kristin - who played the part of Charlotte Goldenblatt in the HBO show - told the Telegraph Magazine: "You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody.

"I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

Kristin made the comments shortly after it was suggested that Kim was reprising the role of Samantha Jones in 'And Just Like That...', the 'Sex and the City' revival show.

The actress is set to reprise the character for the finale to season two of the show, according to Variety.

It's been suggested that she will only appear in one scene and that she filmed the scene without seeing or speaking to her former co-stars.

In 2017, Kim explained that she's never been friends with Sarah.

The actress also addressed speculation that her "demands" had undermined plans to make a third 'Sex and the City' movie.

Kim explained to Piers Morgan at the time: "We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be."

What's more, the actress revealed that none of her co-stars had reached out to her amid suggestions that she was stopping the third movie from going ahead.

She said: "Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it. This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship."