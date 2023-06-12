Taylor Swift made a generous donation to a food bank in Detroit, Michigan.

The Grammy winner has been donating to food poverty charities in cities on her 'Eras Tour', and her latest was to the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, as she played two nights at Detroit's Ford Field on Friday (09.06.23) and Saturday (10.06.23).

Quoting the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, the food bank wrote on Facebook: "No matter what happens in life, be good to people."

The post added; "These words ring true today with Taylor's surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit.

"Thank you for making an impact and empowering kids and families with nutritious food!"

In a statement to local press, Kristin Sokul, a representative for Gleaners, said: “Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers — when resources are down, and need is up.

“Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals.

"The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift."

The generous sum was not disclosed.

Earlier on the tour, Taylor donated enough money to make 125,000 meals for food bank users in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The pop megastar completed three nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and Feeding Tampa Bay hailed Taylor a "hero" for helping them feed food-insecure people in West Central Florida.

The non-profit tweeted: "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025!

"Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!"

The 33-year-old musician kicked off 'The Eras' trek in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, and it was revealed that she made a surprise donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network as part of a commitment to make a positive impact in the communities during her tour.

Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, told Azcentral.com: "It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real.

"Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S. It's here and it's a problem across the country. The recognition of that is so important and so is just setting an example of how to support organisations in the community ... "

Bosses at the Three Square food bank, which helps struggling families in Nevada, revealed it had also had a donation from the musician.