Jessie J's partner has seemingly revealed the name of their son.

The 35-year-old singer and Chanan Safir Colman welcomed a baby boy into the world in May, and in an Instagram post to mark a month since the tot's arrival, the basketball player told of how much he loves being a dad to little Ben Shelli.

He wrote alongside a black and white photo of himself holding his son: "So that happened! Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old.

"And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant... When you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete. Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you.

"Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I'll always protect you. Teach you right from wrong... and of course love you unconditionally.(sic)"

His heartfelt words touched Jessie.

She shared his post on her Instagram Story and wrote: "If you want to know why I fell in love with this man, read the caption. My two [kings] (sic)"

The 'Domino' singer also reflected on her first month as a mother, sharing clips of her crying as she held her son for the first time, Chanan giving him a kiss, and one of the little boy yawning.

She reflected in a post accompanying the video: "Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life.

"Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."

Jessie also referenced the miscarriage she suffered in 2021 as she urged her fans to celebrate with her.

She wrote: "And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy."