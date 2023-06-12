Terry Gilliam has a "conflictual relationship" with the film industry.

The 'Monty Python' star has directed movies such as '12 Monkeys' and 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' but explained that he often fought with executives to keep his stories intact.

Terry told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's always been kind of a conflictual relationship. I became known as a bit of a terrorist. I never compromised. I always fought for my stories. Because storytelling is what's it all about, you don't f*** with stories.

"But there's always a moment at the end of every film where the executives, who are basically panicky people being paid a fortune to supposedly know what they're doing, even though they don't, where they get nervous.

"Always at the end, they say: 'Oh, change this or cut this, blah, blah, blah and then it'll work.' I always fight that."

The 82-year-old filmmaker explained that getting the actors on side is the best way to ensure that he wins arguments against film chiefs.

Gilliam said: "The only way I win these arguments is by making sure that the leading actors are on my side. Because I don't have the power. The stars have the power.

"That's how I was able to make my movies. The people who put up the money must always believe that you know exactly what you're doing, even if you don't have a clue.

"It's all about make-believe, pretending. I'll tell you a secret: I seem to be all jolly, a bit of a clown. That's just make-believe. The truth is, in real life, I am a big jerk."