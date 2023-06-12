'The IT Crowd' star Richard Ayoade plays a vegetable-loving giant in the new trailer for 'Fable'.

The clip from the upcoming open-world action RPG was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday (11.06.23).

Ayoade - who is best known for playing Maurice Moss in the Channel 4 sitcom - quips: “I’m here to conquer the vegetable – not a euphemism."

Playground Games didn't offer up a release date, however, a blog post teased "a new chapter".

It read: "Welcome to Albion, the home of heroes and where Fable takes place. It’s in this immersive fairytale land of adventure that myriad challenges, treasures and stories await."

News of Playground Games' remake first emerged in the summer of 2020.

It's set to come to the Xbox Series X.

Last year, 'Fable' - which was then-known as 'Fable 4' - got a new narrative lead.

Esteemed writer Anna Megill was promoted to take charge of the story of the eagerly-awaited reboot.

She tweeted: "Some exciting news to end the week. I'm now the Narrative Lead on #Fable. Wooo! (Let's just pretend I did one of those little title-change videos)."

Megill is known for her work on 'Control', 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora', 'Guild Wars 2', and 'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider'.