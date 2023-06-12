Sara Bareilles often goes on a "bender of body shaming" when getting ready for red carpet events.

The 43-year-old star was in the process of picking her gown for her appearance at Sunday's (11.06.23) Tony Awards - during which she had been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's 'Into The Woods' - as well as Monday's (12.06.23) Tribeca Film Festival and explained that she has been trying to "rewire her brain" and accept the body that she has.

She wrote on Instagram: "Traditionally, when I’m getting ready for a big event, I go on a real bender of body-shaming and hating and trying to lose weight and get small and hit the gym super hard because there’s some kind of sense in myself that if I don’t present a certain way that I’m not allowed to participate.

"I am thinking a lot about how I’m preparing for these events ... these two events mean a lot to me, obviously. I am trying to rewire my brain.

"[These are] old stories and I don’t ascribe to them anymore — I mean, I have to fight really hard not to ascribe. Like, I can just have the body that I have and go have a f****** blast.(sic)"

The 'Love Song' hitmaker - who is the composer behind acclaimed musical comedy 'Waitress' - previously admitted that meditation helps improve her health and overall wellbeing and tries to be "gentle" on herself when it comes to her body image.

She told People magazine: "With meditation I find everything about my life improves: my health, my sleep, my habits, my emotional state and my energy. It's all better when I'm meditating. I really feel the benefits.

"Ultimately, whether one pair of jeans fits or not, I can still enjoy the world and the people I love. There's so much to celebrate, so I try to be gentle."