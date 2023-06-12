Gabrielle Union was "afraid" of being a bad mother.

The 50-year-old actress tied the knot with former NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014 and became stepmother to Zaire, now 21, and 16-year-old Zaya ,who he has with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches - but when it came to welcoming their own daughter Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018, Gabrielle was concerned that her "lack of knowledge" on motherhood would be to her detriment.

However, she soon realised that everyone is "winging it" when it comes to parenting.

She told E! News: "I was afraid of being a bad mom, of not living up to the great moms that I grew up with.

"I didn't want my lack of understanding or knowledge on every single thing to leave this gaping hole in her life.

"As I got more confidence, I'm like, 'Oh, we're all winging it? We're just doing the best we can."

The 'Bring It On' star recently went on a trip to Africa with her little one and explained that her confidence has grown even more since the expedition as she admitted that motherhood is one of the "best things" that has ever happened to her.

She said: "I don't get just two weeks of time with anybody, not even myself really. It gave me even more confidence to trust that, maybe, I'm solid at this and I'm raising happy, healthy, free black girls.

"Motherhood is one of the best things I've ever done in my life. Kaavia is an aweome kid with big, big opinions and we're just waiting for her to tell us what's really the tea, 'cause she has it.

"We have committed to raising free girls, but we all have to be on board, which meant a lot of us got back into therapy to really get over some of the things that we didn't heal from in our childhoods, that we started subconsciously passing onto [Kaavia]."