Chris Pratt has urged people to "rush" into having children.

The 43-year-old actor - who has Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Lula, two, and 12-month-old Eloise with spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger - disagrees with advice to take time to start a family because he thinks the more time spent with his kids, the better.

He told Men's Journal magazine: "People say all the time, 'Don’t rush to have kids'. I personally disagree. Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait.

"I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back and he said, 'Every day you wait is a day they don’t get to have you in their life.'

"The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you.

"It’s wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new.

"As they grow up, it becomes more about connecting with them as individuals and what makes them unique. The softness of their hearts. How their minds work. How they’re the same as you. How they’re different."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star admitted having his own children makes him want to make more family-friendly movies, particularly because a lot of the ones he's seen with his brood are "bad".

He said: "In the same way that being a father changes the kind of actor you are, it can definitely change the kinds of roles you want to be involved in. I've found myself wanting to do more PG movies.

"I see a lot because my kids want to watch them, and to be honest, some of them are bad. And I’m sitting there thinking, This is terrible.

"So at the same time as wanting to make movies that would entertain my kids, I’m also thinking about creating movies that are merciful on the parents."