JoJo Siwa says social media was a "safe space" for her when she came out.

The 20-year-old dancer announced to the world that she was pansexual in 2021 and has now explained that using platforms such as Instagram and Tiktok served as a

She told E! News: "Just getting social media for me, it actually gave me a safe space when I came out. I knew that even if everyone around me didn't support me that there was gonna be people online that did. And I knew that I was gonna find those people and I was really excited about that. I always told myself it was gonna be easier to come out online than it was in person. And I do believe that's very true."

The former 'Dance Moms' star went on to describe managing online platforms as an "art" and listed 'Flowers' singer Miley Cyrus as well as late Queen legend Freddie Mercury - who died in 1991 at the age of 45 due to AIDS-related complications - amongst her "superstar allies" who have helped her through her coming out process.

She added: "I've never talked about this before, but social media is an art. And a lot of times people dog on influencers and nag on influencers saying that anyone could do it.That's not true social media. It really is an art, there's something that you just have to understand about it.

"It's been fun to be able to figure out what ways I get to be a part of that. You know what I mean? How I fit into the piece of the puzzle there.

"Miley Cyrus is a freaking icon till the day I die. Freddie Mercury has taught me a lot. Freddie Mercury has gotten me through a lot of my insecurities. And he's not even alive here. He's fixed my brain. Be yourself. You have to know that you're always changing. You're always growing. You're always evolving. Never, ever put yourself in a box. And never ever limit yourself."