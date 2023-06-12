Lily-Rose Depp is standing by her role in ‘The Idol’ after its shock second episode aired.

Fans have again branded the HBO show “torture porn” after the latest instalment in the series saw the 24-year-old actress’ co-star The Weeknd, 33 – real name Abel Tesfaye – involved in an X-rated scene with a female character.

Lily-Rose, daughter of Johnny Depp, who plays singer Jocelyn in ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson’s drama, has filled her Instagram stories with clips and trailers from episode 2, captioning one of them: “Episode 2, out now (heart emoji.)”

She has also left the message she posted when ‘The Idol’ premiered at the top of her feed, which said: “I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me.

“Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together. My idol fam you know who you are – I love you guys so much.

“Sam and Abel, thank you for letting me be your Jocelyn. I’m still pinching myself that you picked me. Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever.

Can’t wait for you guys to meet our family…. Xoxoxoxo.”

She has backed the show amid calls for her to be “protected” after shooting her raunchy role in ‘The Idol’.

The show sees her singing superstar character Jocelyn suffer a breakdown and get caught up in the clutches of Tedros, a modern-day cult leader played by The Weeknd, who is also the show’s creator along with Sam Levinson.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six about their fears Lily-Rose could end up being typecast in X-rated roles in the wake of the show: “Lily has to be protected, that is the most important thing.

“Aside from the fact whether ‘The Idol’ is good or merely torture porn.”

Another Hollywood production source told Page Six: “She’s still so young and impressionable… she says she feels empowered, but she has two men in charge (The Weeknd and Sam) telling her what to do.”

Lily previously defended the show’s explicit scenes and creator Sam against accusations he has turned his new drama into “torture porn and a rape fantasy”, according to insiders who spoke to Rolling Stone for an exposé featuring anonymous interviews with those working on the series.

She said at the Cannes Film Festival about her rising singer star character: “Jocelyn is a born and bred performer – and I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life… I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her.

“I was given the privilege of being really involved in the creation of this character and the ins and outs of how she expresses herself.”