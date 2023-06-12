Lil Nas X reportedly told concertgoers at the Governors Ball music festival he didn’t want to be there.

The 24-year-old singer is said to have left the stage at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday (11.06.23) “for about 5 to 10 minutes” at the beginning of the show due to technical difficulties.

Page Six also reported that after he explaining his technical issues “he said he had a bad day and just didn’t want to do it”, according to a source.

The outlet added its insider added Lil Nas X then performed “very begrudgingly” and “it was a total downer”.

It said: “Other sources who attended the concert told us Lil Nas X’s dancers practically ‘had to carry the show’ for the ‘Old Town Road’ singer because of ongoing issues with his mic.

“We’re told he was looking forward to performing at the fest, but grew frustrated on Sunday after experiencing the technical snafus.”

One insider said: “There were a lot of logistics that were off, and it all accumulated onstage when the mic wasn’t working. There were sound and technical difficulties for many artists… it affected Lil Nas because he’s a perfectionist, and this was a first for him.”

The source added Lil Nas’ show is an “intricate full production” featuring “dancers, stage props, outfit changes”.

Page Six added Lil Nas’ representatives did not respond to its calls for comment.