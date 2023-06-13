Michael Clifford is having his first child with wife Crystal Leigh.

The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist, 27, announced his 33-year-old partner is expecting in an Instagram post that showed a series of pictures of them cuddling and holding pictures of their baby scan.

He also told People: “I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves. I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

Crystal added: “I’m over the moon!! Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I’d like to think it’s the baby’s good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones.

“We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst. But so far, it’s actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness!”

Crystal admitted there was a “small complication” at the start of her pregnancy as she had a subchorionic hematoma.

She added: “It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying. We raced to the doctor on Easter when it happened, but thankfully our baby was OK.”

Crystal said about how she has been taking care of herself since the scare: “The one other thing that’s been consistently torturous for me throughout though has been sleeping!

“I’m a total insomniac now, I wake up 10 to 15 times throughout the night, no joke.

“Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together.”

A caption on their set of pregnancy snaps on Instagram said: “You’re already everything baby clifford 11/11/23.”

Friends including ‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner, 31, congratulated them, with the actor posting: “Congrats guys! (two heart emojis.)”

Michael and Crystal were married in January 2021 and their baby is due in the next few months.

But the musician says he is going to improvise when the child arrives.

He said: “I’m the type of parent who is like, ‘I don’t need to read books! I know exactly what to do.’

“And then minutes after the baby is born I’ll be screaming saying, ‘I wasn’t prepared!’”