Olympian Tori Bowie died of childbirth complications, her agent has confirmed.

The US sprinter - who won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics - was found dead at her home in Orlando, Florida last month, and her representative Kimberly Holland has revealed she passed away from childbirth complications.

She said in a statement to CBS News: "Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful.

"So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

According to an autopsy report from the Orange County (Fla.) Medical Examiner Office obtained by USA TODAY Sports, Tori had a "well developed foetus" and was undergoing labour at the time of her passing.

She was thought to have been around eight months pregnant, and the medical examiner ruled her death as natural.

According to the report, possible causes of death could have included respiratory distress and eclampsia, which is when a person with preeclampsia develops seizures during pregnancy.

On May 3rd, Tori's management company said in a statement "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Fellow US sprinter Noah Lyles was among those to offer tributes to the late athlete, writing in a post on Twitter: "I can't believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers."

Three-time Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote: "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace."

Tori won bronze at the 2015 World Championships and qualified for the US team heading to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she picked up gold as part of the 4x100m relay team.

She also added a silver medal in the 100-metre sprint, plus a bronze in the 200 metres.

A year later she picked up another gold in the relay at the World Athletics Championships in London, and an individual gold in the 100 metres.