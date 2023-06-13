Pat Sajak has announced his retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune'.

The 76-year-old host has presented the game show for just over four decades, having taken over from Chuck Woolery in 1981.

He announced on Twitter: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Retirement had been on the cards for a while.

Pat told 'Entertainment Tonight' last year: “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die.

“It appears I may go before the show.”

He added: “Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. “It’s an honour to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

Pat also hosted a celebrity spin-off of the popular competition, where famous faces compete to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

And one A-lister he hoped to get on the show was Hollywood actress Meryl Streep.

He said: "I'm still pulling for Meryl Streep 'cause I wanna see her say, 'Come on, big money!'"

He joked: "That's all I want, but she won't come on because she found out you can't win an Oscar for this."

Contestants solve word puzzles to win a large sum of cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.