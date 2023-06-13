Meghan Trainor feels self-conscious about her facial "fuzz".

The 29-year-old pop star has revealed that she started to shave her facial hair after shooting the music video for her hit single 'Lips Are Moving'.

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Meghan shared: "I saw it in the ‘Lips Are Moving’ music video. They're like, ‘We're gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a moustache. Why did no one tell me?'

"And so on big important days, when I know we're doing a music video, I will shave the night before [or] the day of."

Kelly, 41, also revealed that she experiences similar problems.

She said: "I’m blonde, so then when I go in the sun, it looks like I'm a 'Twilight' vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten."

The chart-topping pop star suggested the issue is more common than people realise.

She added: "People don’t talk about this."

Meanwhile, Meghan previously revealed that she felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The pop star - who has Riley, two, with her husband Daryl Sabara - admitted to struggling after giving birth to her son via C-section.

Meghan - whose latest album is called 'Takin' It Back' - shared: "The first song I wrote after giving birth ... I mean, after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself.

"I was heavier than I've ever been and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called 'Remind Me' and it's about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album."