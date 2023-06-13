Steven Caple Jr. is in talks to direct the next 'Transformers' movie.

The 35-year-old filmmaker has helmed 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' and confirmed that he has been in discussions with Paramount about getting behind the camera on another film.

Speaking on Deadline's Crew Call Podcast, Steven said: "I am not officially signed on for the next movie. We're in the works now, but I'm not officially signed on. I'm in talks.

"I set up a lot of stuff in this film, and with the studio, myself, and the producers, every time we talk about the future, there's a lot of 'we', the word 'we'. It kind of naturally fell that way. But everything that was planted here was for the future, so yeah. Yeah, we're in talks."

The ending of the blockbuster references the other Hasbro movie franchise 'G.I. Joe' and Steven would be tempted to work on a possible crossover project.

The 'Creed II' director said: "For me, it would be sure. I would love to. I have some ideas of how to branch out that IP in the franchise.

"And if I can do the crossover I want to do, I think we can still feed 'Transformers' fans while doing something cool with that other legendary Hasbro property that I loved since I was a kid.

"There are characters and elements that have never been used before, so I'd be thrilled to incorporate them and do something cool."

Caple Jr. also revealed that he changed the conclusion of the film as its dark nature failed to impress audiences during test screenings.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I personally thought that movie was good; we were still getting pretty good ratings around that, but something was missing. And when I realised there wasn't an applause or a cheer at the victory, it just felt a little down. So we wanted to see the heroes win... because it just felt a little sad."