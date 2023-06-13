Disneyland Paris are launching a new immersive show, 'Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure'.

The musical adventure - which is exclusive to the French attraction - will feature a live orchestra and will celebrate favourite characters from the likes of 'Toy Story', 'Coco', 'Up', 'Monsters Inc.' and 'Finding Nemo' in a story that examines how music and friendship bring us together.

The production, which was created by Disneyland Paris' show directors Arnaud Feredj and Matthieu Robin, will combine iconic music with an original score, and will use multisensory effects, contemporary choreography, creative lighting and both traditional and modern technology for a memorable experience.

Matthieu said: "Music is almost the leading role in this show. It's at the heart of the plot and the staging, since we have eight musicians in the foreground who will add a live performance to the soundtrack already recorded. In the end, it's the metaphor for the 'togetherness' of our adventure, because music is the sum of all these individual instruments that form a harmony."

And Arnaud added: "The role of technology is always to move the story forward. We've never wanted to plan an effect for the sake of planning an effect, be it pretty or spectacular. The aim of technology is to make it totally invisible but at the same time surprising for our guests, so that the experience is as immersive as possible.

The show will be performed five times a day on the Studio Theater stage every day at Walt Disney Studios Park from 15 July 2023.

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to unveil 'TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure', an innovative and immersive experience that brings to life the magic of Pixar's most iconic films.

"This new show perfectly illustrates our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment that connects with the hearts of our guests in such a unique and powerful way.

"It also showcases the exceptional talent of our Cast Members and creative teams who worked tirelessly to deliver this enthralling experience to our guests."