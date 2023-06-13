Vanessa Williams loves being able to remember the "milestones" of motherhood now she is a grandma.

The 60-year-old actress is mother to Melanie, 35, Jillian,33, and Devin 30, with ex-husband Ramon Harvey II as well as 23-year-old Sasha with second husband Rick Fox but became a grandmother for the first time in December 2021 when Jillian welcomed Sunny Rise with her LION BABE bandmate Lucas Goodman, 34, and has now explained how much she "loves" her new role.

She told ETCanada: "I love it. I mean, he’s only 15 months, so… I love my time with him, and I can’t wait to continue to have more adventures and explore more with him… it’s wonderful. Especially when you get a chance to see your child through your grandchild and remember all the things… the milestones that your child did. And you’re hoping that their reflection of their child is the same. So, it’s just a walk down memory lane and I’m just so thankful."

The former beauty pageant winner - who is now married to real estate agent Jim Skrip - explained towards the end of last year that she "adores" her grandson and sees him regularly, but admitted that she had "drawn the line" at being called Granny, and even though she is "proud of her age" has opted for the nickname of Mumsy instead.

Writing in a column for The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, she said: "At the start of this year, I became a grandma for the first time when my daughter Jillian gave birth to her son Sunny.

I adore him and see him once a week. But even though I’m proud of my age, I’ve drawn the line at being called “Granny” – he calls me “Mumsy” instead."