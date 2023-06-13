Kerry Katona has decided to pull her son Max out of school.

The 42-year-old star was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay and revealed that she has decided to home school her son because he suffers from neurological disorder ADHD.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I had a meeting at my son Max's school last week and we've decided to pull him out after talking to a psychiatrist and his teachers. He's got severe ADHD and he finds that environment really hard to cope with. He's found a trade that he likes, which is building, so he'll be doing that and some homeschooling as well. This isn't a decision we've taken lightly. It's been going on for years and he was getting sent home from school as much as he was going in. Things go in one ear and out the other and then he gets really frustrated with himself and it affects his self-esteem."

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - went on to add that it is the "best way forward" for her teenager and although she was hesitant to put him on medication in the first place, she has now decided that it might be the "next step" in the "heartbreaking" journey".

She added: "It's been a tough road for him and we've been through hell, but we're all in agreement that its the best way forward. He might be going on medication soon too. At first I said no because of the way I was treated when I was on medication, but it's got to the point now where it's the next step. It's all been really heartbreaking and really tough."