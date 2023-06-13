John Amos insists he's "doing well" following claims that he's been victim to "elder abuse".

The 83-year-old actor's daughter, Shannon Amos, recently filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that her dad was allegedly being abused - but the 'Good Times' star has now insisted that he's actually doing fine.

He said in a statement given to PEOPLE: "To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life.

"First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time."

By contrast, Shannon took to social media last week to reveal that she'd received a distressing call from her dad.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread. (sic)"

Shannon claimed that her dad - who also starred in the TV mini-series 'Roots' - was the victim of "elder abuse and financial exploitation".

She wrote: "The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return."

Shannon subsequently created a GoFundMe campaign, asking fans to help fund "legal, medical, future housing, and care expense".