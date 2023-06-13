Linda Vaccarino wants Twitter to "become the world's most accurate real-time information source".

The social media firm's new boss has outlined her plans for the platform after taking over from owner Elon Musk as chief executive.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.

"Elon knew space exploration and electric vehicles needed transformation, so he did it.

"It’s also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.

"Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, you should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.

Enter Twitter 2.0."

She insisted her goals were not "an empty promise" and she wants to "work hard for that belief".

She continued: "Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. That's not an empty promise.

"That’s OUR reality.

"When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible.

"You have to genuinely believe — and work hard for that belief.

"We have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world.

"From what I can tell so far, we’re built for this."