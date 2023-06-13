Amazon is using artificial intelligence as part of a crack down on fake reviews.

The tech and retail giant is having to find new ways to deal with fraudulent behaviour, with fake review brokers using third party platforms - such as social media and encrypted messaging services - to buy and sell fake reviews.

Speaking to the BBC, Dharmesh Mehta - the head of Amazon's customer trust team - said: "We use machine learning to look for suspicious accounts, to track the relationships between a purchasing account that's leaving a review and someone selling that product.

"Through a combination of both important vetting and really advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence - that's looking at different signals or behaviours - we can stop those fake reviews before a customer ever encounters it."

Amazon has now invested in machine learning models to look at thousands of data points to help the company detect fraudulent behaviour.