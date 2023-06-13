Meghan Trainor was horrified to realise she has a "moustache" when she watched one of her music videos.

The 29-year-old singer bonded with fellow songstress Kelly Clarkson over their "peach fuzz", but while the 'Made You Look' hitmaker makes sure she "shaves" before an important occasion, the 41-year-old talk show host is happy to go au naturel.

Discussing a TikTok video in which she shaves her facial hair, Meghan joked on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': “Oh, I’m shaving my beard, my peach!”

“I’m fuzzy wuzzy."

Kelly urged her guest to open up more on the subject, telling her: “People don’t talk about this. Let’s talk about it.”

The 'Breakaway' singer herself then noted women grow "peach fuzz" on their faces as they get older and joked she looks "like a vampire" because hers "glistens" in the sun.

She added: “Literally I’m like, ‘I am a peach.’

“And I’m blonde, so then when I go in the sun, it looks like I'm a 'Twilight' vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten."

Meghan then admitted she was alerted to her facial hair after filming a music video.

She said: “I saw it in the ‘Lips Are Moving’ music video. They're like, ‘We're gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a moustache. Why did no one tell me?’

“And so on big important days, when I know we're doing a music video, I will shave the night before [or] the day of.

Kelly said: “I don't [shave] because I'm lazy, but my girl does."

Meghan replied: “You look good. I can’t see a single hair.”

The two women admitted shaving can lead to even more problems.

Stroking her cheek, Kelly said: “I always make the joke. I'm like, ‘Are you going to shave my beard? Is that what we're doing right now?’ Because there’s so much peach fuzz."

Meghan noted: “And you have to get all of it or else there's like a line.

“My make-up artist is like, ‘What have you done?’ And I’m like, ‘Did I miss a spot?’ and she’s like, ‘Mhm.' "

Kelly agreed: “I know, and it always catches the sun.’”

Meghan concluded: “That’s real. We’re hairy."