Naomi Ackie did not need to learn her lines for 'Mickey 17'.

The 30-year-old actress has a part in the upcoming sci-fi film directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and was pleased to be given "freedom" by the man behind the camera.

Naomi told The Hollywood Reporter: "I can say that the way he works is incredible, and I was very happy.

"I think a lot of people already know this, but he storyboards his films, so you film in a way where you shoot scene by scene, frame by frame. We never shot a scene all the way through. We never shot a scene all the way through. We never had to learn our lines."

The 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' star continued: "There's such beauty in how specific he is, and it gives actors so much freedom. What he asks of you in terms of what he needs is usually one note. It's usually one note that opens up a world of other things.

"It's genuinely incredible to watch a filmmaker like him do his thing because he's so good at it, and, yet, he's so relaxed that he makes it look easy."

'Mickey 17', which also stars Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, is based on a book of the same name by Edward Ashton and Naomi explained how the director encouraged her to simply focus on the script.

She recalled: "I eagerly said that I would jump straight in and read the book that it is based on, but he told me not to read it. He said, 'I want you to read the script.'

"It's obviously based on the book but the script is its own thing, and he didn't want me to be informed by the book. But he made it so that we were all pretty open to explore and just be playful.

"It was all so playful and fun. He creates an atmosphere where everyone felt like they could be silly and really explore what they wanted to without anyone saying, 'You're doing it wrong' kind of thing."