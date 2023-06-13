Capcom's sci-fi game 'Pragmata' has been delayed again.

The intriguing title - an all-new IP - was first teased in a trailer back in 2020 and set to be released in 2022.

However, it was pushed back to 2023, and now it's been postponed once more with now new release window given.

Tonight, during the Capcom Showcase

During the Capcom Showcase, the following message appeared at the end of a new trailer for the title: "It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata. Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time.

"We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support."

The puzzling game centres on a little girl and a person in an astronaut suit.

Capcom describes it as "an all-new action adventure title that depicts a near-future dystopian world on the moon through a deeply profound story and setting."