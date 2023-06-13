Sydney Sweeney is "addicted to sugar".

The 25-year-old actress has revealed that her eating and drinking habits have been shaped by her parents and her love of sugar.

The blonde beauty told PEOPLE: "When I was little I loved Shirley Temples, and I loved Sprite and my parents kept being like, ‘It's all you drink, it's all you drink. You need to drink water'. And I think that they made a comment, they were like, ‘You couldn't drink water for a week.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can watch me.’ And then I kept doing it."

Sydney has always loved candy, too. But the actress believes she still has a "healthy balance" to her diet.

She said: "I am kind of addicted to sugar. I love candy, and I love sweets. And because of that I was like, ‘Okay, if I drink water it'll balance it out.’ That's kind of been my justification for eating desserts and candy. It's like I have a healthy balance there."

Meanwhile, Sydney recently revealed that she's still "navigating" fame.

The actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, but Sydney insisted that she doesn't feel famous.

The 'Euphoria' star told ES Magazine: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers. I’m a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well.

"It’s a weird balance, I’m definitely still figuring it out."