Diablo IV makes $666m less than a week after its launch

Published
2023/06/13 13:00 (BST)

'Diablo IV' has been named Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling game of all time.

According to the developer, the action RPG earned a whopping $666 million in sales, less than a week after its launch on June 6.

In a blog post, Blizzard noted that the figure is "based on both units and dollars sold-through on all platforms through the first five days after launch (through June 10, 2023 for Diablo IV)."

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' was the highest-grossing entertainment launch of 2022, shift $1 billion worldwide in the first 10 days of release.

Meanwhile, there are "no plans" for a tab overlay map in the game.

The feature of 'Diablo' 1 and 2 is not coming to the fourth game, General Manager Rod Fergusson recently confirmed.

A Twitter user asked: "Will there be a TAB overlay map eventually added to the game? I really miss being able to look at my map while moving in D4."

However, Fergusson replied: "No plans at the moment."

And the title won't be released on the Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

The game - which sees players battle through re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons - is not heading to the virtual cloud system at this time.

He tweeted: "It's awesome seeing the excitement around the 'Diablo IV Beta', and our Wolf Pack puppy! We’ve been getting some questions about D4 on Game Pass and I want to let you know we have no plans for that."

