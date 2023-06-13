Alexandra Burke trained to become a life coach because she needed a confidence boost.

The 34-year-old singer studied to become a life coach in New York a decade ago, but Alexandra always planned to return to her pop career.

The singer - who won the UK version of 'The X Factor' back in 2008 - told The Independent: "I actually studied to be a life coach in New York for 18 months in 2013, 2014.

"Do you know what? They actually wanted to hire me. Because they didn’t know who I was."

Alexandra - who has sold more than five million records during her career - subsequently broke the news that she was actually a pop star in the UK.

She said: "I was like, ‘Oh, I’m really sorry, I’m actually a singer from the UK.’ They were like, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve just done this for my own confidence, to help with my career and stuff.’ They said, ‘But we want to hire you as a life coach,’ and I said, ‘That’s really beautiful, but I actually can’t - I’ve got to go back and record an album.'"

Alexandra previously claimed that her life coach training had given her a "different kind of perspective".

The pop star told ITV's 'Lorraine': "I’m in a different space in my life at the moment. I’m actually currently training to be a life coach … I wanted some more balance in my life and it’s definitely brought a different kind of perspective.

"I’m definitely way more balanced than I ever was and I’ve been able to come out of my comfort zone, come out of my shell a little bit more.

"I’m enjoying life at the moment. I’m really in a happy place - a really spiritual, happy place."