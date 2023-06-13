A free 'Final Fantasy 16' demo has launched.

Ahead of the title's release on June 22, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Sony has given fans the chance to get a taste of what to expect from the upcoming action RPG.

A blog post read: “The demo will give PlayStation 5 players a taste of the game’s vibrant world and fast-paced action combat with two lengthy sections showcasing what you can expect from FF16."

Players are introduced to Clive Rosfield, the newest protagonist, who is the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria.

Once the prologue is completed, the combat section will be unlocked.

The PlayStation Blog added: “This features an infiltration of a fort at night, with Clive supported on his mission by his faithful wolf Torgal and Cidolfus Telamon.

“You’ll encounter various enemies and epic bosses. While you won’t be able to save your progress in this segment of the demo, it will let you test out the fuller range of combat options by way of numerous unlocked abilities and accessories. This can be replayed as many times as you’d like, giving players a head start on experiencing Clive’s full-fledged action battles.”

Meanwhile, the game is said to be banned from launching in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Authority For Media announced that the title will not be released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher Square Enix not agreeing to make "necessary modifications" to make the title suitable for the region.

A tweet by the organisation read: “We would like to clarify that it has not been released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher’s unwillingness to make the necessary modifications."

Hattan Tawili, the board’s general supervisor for video games, recently tweeted that “one of the most important and biggest games of the year” could be banned “due to the company’s complete refusal to modify the content to suit the region."

The content they want to be changed was not mentioned.

However, Saudi previously banned 'The Last Of Us Part 2' for the same-sex relationship between characters Ellie and Dina.

'Final Fantasy 16' is the first numbered sequel to feature the F-word.

The game will also be the first in the hit series to have a mature rating.