Tom Parker's family plan to celebrate Father's Day by staging a charity soccer match.

The pop star died aged 33 in March last year, 17 months after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and his widow Kelsey is now planning to celebrate Tom by hosting a star-studded soccer game.

Kelsey - who has Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, with the late pop singer - told Sky News: "I want to celebrate him, and for the kids to celebrate him. So I planned a charity football match, and it's exceeded my expectations completely."

A number of celebrities - including Harry Judd from McFly and World Cup-winning rugby player Ben Cohen - are set to play in the game on Sunday (18.06.23), and Kelsey is already looking forward to the event.

She said: "It's going to be an amazing day. It's going to be a family fun day as well."

Kelsey and her children have endured a tough time since Tom passed away. However, she's also thankful for the support that she's received.

Reflecting on her experience, Kelsey - who married Tom in 2018 - shared: "It's been really, really tough for us, but then we are gonna have happy moments like this to celebrate Tom.

"I always say, 'take each day as it comes', because grief is a rollercoaster, and you know, you are never going to just wake up one day and go, 'oh, I'm okay'. That's just not life.

"There's so many bereavement charities that are set up that you can go and see.

"There is so much support out there, and if you feel like you need that support, then go and seek the advice and help."