Jon Hamm thinks Tina Fey is an "amazing person".

The 52-year-old actor stars alongside Tina, 53, in the upcoming 'Mean Girls: The Musical' movie, and Jon has revealed that he's relished the experience of working with her.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about his co-star, Jon said: "Tina is a very confident and capable actress, she's an amazing person. We've known each other for a long time now, and I think we respect each other's talent and abilities and what we bring to the table."

Jon is convinced that fans of the Broadway musical will also enjoy the movie.

The actor - who stars alongside Ashley Park, Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps - is thrilled to be a part of the project.

He said: "The script's really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it's giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked."

Tina wrote and starred in the original 'Mean Girls' movie back in 2004.

And the actress recently revealed how the upcoming film will differ from the Broadway musical, which debuted in 2018.

During an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Tina explained: "The songs are sounding really more kind of pop. It’s a fascinating process actually because in Broadway everything has to play to the back of the house and in movies everything can come back in and things can play really intimately.

"We have a very cool directing team, a very cool choreographer."

Tina also revealed that she's "super excited" to work with the film's cast.

The actress - who is reprising the role of Ms. Norbury in the new movie - said: "We have an amazing cast. I’m super excited about this cast."