Margot Robbie doesn't remember having her own Barbie doll.

The 32-year-old actress stars in the title role of the upcoming movie about the iconic Mattel doll and even though she didn't have her own growing up, she did receive an elaborate version of the famous Dream House for Christmas one year as she explained that the sets were a top priority of hers when she began talks to make the film.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Margot - who appears alongside the likes of Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa, and America Ferrera in 'Barbie' - said: "I don't remember having my own Barbies but my cousin had a box of them. They were all her Barbies. We would cut their hair and do all that stuff. But I did get the foldout house one Christmas when I was young and that was everything. I was obsessed, it was the Dream House.

"Honestly, coming into this movie that was such a priority for me, the sets, getting to see them be built right in front of us and they were just huge real-life versions of the Dream House. It was so amazing and it was so beautiful. The first thing I said to [director ] Greta Gerwig when we first sat down and talked about the movie. I said 'I will follow your vision, whatever you want it to be, let's do that. Except, I just have one favour to ask. Please, please, please can we have a dream house with a slide from the bedroom down to the pool? That is my goal in life!' And she was like 'Sure!'"

The 'Bombshell' star has received her own version of the famous doll - which has been released in thousands of variations since the initial launch of the brand in 1959 - and reacted positiviely to the toy crafted in her likeness to promote the upcoming film.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's my Barbie and she's wearing her Perfect Day outfit! Wow, this is so good!"